Judy A. Haberl | Obituary

Judy A. Haberl, nee Wittenauer, 71, of Waterloo, died June 14, 2025, in Waterloo.

After a six-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, she passed peacefully at her home in Waterloo, under the loving care of her husband Chris. She was born Oct. 3, 1953 in Red Bud.

Judy was the second daughter of Eugene and Marlene Wittenauer of Hecker. She was a 1971 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and married Chris Haberl on Aug. 9, 1974. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 9, 2024. Both Judy and Chris taught at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Grade School for 44 years. They have two children, Jill and John, born on the same day, four years apart.

Besides her love of children and teaching, Judy was an accomplished musician, providing leadership for the Ss. Peter & Paul Parish contemporary music group for over four decades. She was actively involved in a wide range of parish ministries: Pro-Life, Mary & Martha Society, Acts Retreat Program, Roses for Life, and the Divine Mercy Chaplet. She provided the music for countless grade school masses and celebrations, as well as the parish First Reconciliation and First Communion services in addition to directing the junior high choral group. Along with her husband Chris, she directed the Parish Pre-Cana program for 17 years. She also sang for numerous funerals and wedding celebrations. Toward the end of her life when Judy lost the ability to express herself clearly and play her guitar, her love of music remained strong.

Judy will also be remembered for her ability to organize rummage sales. Her “Kids Rummage Sale” began as a project for her fifth grade class to support children’s charities, and it was a special event in the SPPCS community for over 30 years. She eventually led the Mary & Martha Rummage Sale yearly, and the Gibault Catholic High School Rummage Sale twice a year. Judy loved seeing discarded items go out into the world to help someone else, and she raised over $250,000 with her sales over the years.

Judy was a devoted grandmother of five and delighted in spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband Chris, children Jill (Joe Steffens) and John (Chiara Juster), and grandchildren Nathan, Kate, Lucy, Patrick, and Sofia, sisters and brother Jacki (Mike) Fisher, Jeanne Steinbrenner, Janet (Terry) Mullarkey, Jeff (Stacy) Wittenauer, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jerome L. Wittenauer.

Visitation will be 4-8 a.m. June 20 and 8-9:30 a.m. June 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. June 21 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School.