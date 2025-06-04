Judith A. Vogt | Obituary

Judith A. Vogt (nee Galeski), 78, of Valmeyer, died June 3, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born Feb. 9, 1947, in East St. Louis.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Church – Valmeyer Alter Sodality.

She is survived by her children Laura (David) Mortimore, Michael P. (Keli) Vogt, James (Kim) Vogt, Angie (Dale) Wiegard and Tom (Tammy) Vogt; grandchildren Katie and Bryan Mortimore, Camden Vogt, Tegana and Dalton Wylde, Colby and Drew Vogt, Claire (Devin) Burmester and Matt Wiegard and Megan and Emily Vogt; great-grandchildren Emerson and Briggs Burmester; brother James Galeski; sister-in-law Trudi (Allyn) Rohlfing; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Judith was preceded in death by her husband Perry “Bud” Vogt; grandson Brandon Vogt; parents Virgil J. and Katherine E. (nee Schaefer) Galeski; and sister Mary “Puddin” (Tom) Laub.

Visitation is 8-10:15 a.m. June 11 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. June 11, 2025 at St. Mary’s Parish Center in Valmeyer with Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery – Madonnaville in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Humane Society of Monroe County; or Hospice of Southern Illinois.