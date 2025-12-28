Joyce L. Heller | Obituary

Joyce L. Heller (nee Koch), 92, of Red Bud, died Dec. 27, 2025, in Freeburg. She was born March 21, 1933, in Fults.

She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Renault.

She is survived by her daughter Donna (Don) Gariglietti; grandchildren Carrie Hahn and Greg (Dana) Hahn; great-grandchildren Josie and Kelly Hahn; sister-in-law Joan Koch; step-grandchildren Chad Garigiletti (Nicki) and Nicole Garigiletti; step-great-grandchildren Christopher Garigiletti, Morgan Overbey and William Tolliver; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband Francis Heller; parents Herman and Golda (nee Stephens) Koch; son Terry Heller; and brother Perry Koch.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 30 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Renault.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Royal Boeder officiating.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Renault.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.