Joyce J. Krippel | Obituary

Joyce J. Krippel, 84, of Columbia, died Sept. 12, 2025, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. She was born Sept. 27, 1940, in Kampsville, to the late Hobart A. and Wanda A. (nee Hahn) Baugh.

Joyce spent 42 years serving the Columbia community as a dispatcher, EMT and secretary to the chief of police and officers.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia Gymnastic Association Auxiliary and the American Legion Post 581 Auxiliary.

Joyce was a devoted wife and loving mother that loved to cook, and when she did she made sure to make enough to feed an army. Her apple pies and home cooked meals made everyone feel at home.

She really enjoyed spending time with the whole family but she especially loved the visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children Mark A. Baldus, Andrea M. (John) Kawalec and Matthew R. Krippel; grandchildren Nathan E. (Ashley) Kawalec and Alex W. (Emma) Kawalec; great-grandchildren Annibella and Addilyn; along with other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Raymond F. Krippel and a sister-in-infancy, Kathleen Baugh.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, and 9-10 a.m. Sept. 20 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

A private family burial will take place at a later date at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, St. Louis.