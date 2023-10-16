Joseph W. Dreps | Obituary

Joseph William Dreps, 69, died Oct. 7, 2023, at his Rapid City home, surrounded by family. A long-time resident of South Dakota, Joseph was born Sept. 25, 1954, at St. Clement Hospital in Red Bud to Allie Marie Mills and William Martin Dreps.

Raised in Waterloo, Joseph attended Gibault Catholic High School and ultimately graduated in 1972 as a founding member of the Bulldog Bleacher Bums from Waterloo High School.

Joseph enlisted in the Army directly out of high school and served three years of active duty in Berlin, Germany. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Occupational Medal. Joseph was honorably discharged as a private first class.

On Oct. 16, 1976, Joseph married his lifetime partner of 47 years Cynthia Veath at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo. He continued his education, graduating from Beck Tech Vocational School with a certification in graphic arts and from National College with an associate’s degree in geophysical surveying.

As the breadwinner of the family, Joseph found work in the oil fields of Wyoming as a roughneck and surveying for Shell Oil Company. He also put his training to use as a printer for Star Printing in Gillette, Wyo., and then again for The Little Print Shop and the Douglas and Rapid City School Districts in Rapid City, S.D.

Joseph was a lifetime member of the VFW and a registered member of Friends of the Hunley.

Among his many interests, Joseph enjoyed building model aircrafts, perfecting the art of bar-b-que, was a lover of music and was a history trivia buff who liked perfecting his knowledge while playing alongside the contestants on Jeopardy. He appreciated the art of Bob Ross, the humor of the Three Stooges, and had the ability to speak and understand many languages including German, French, Latin and Spanish.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Cynthia (nee Veath) Dreps; children Aimee (Jeff) Krueger, Robert Dreps and Karin (E.J.) Engelhaupt; grandchildren Ryan Krueger, Alaina Engelhaupt, Collin Krueger and Grady Engelhaupt; niece Aerica (Greg) Pilkey; great-nephews Tristan, Gabriel and Lukas; cousins Eric Bradshaw and Dana Fant; brothers Michael Gregory (Mary Kay) Dreps and David Charles Dreps; and his numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Allie Marie Dreps; twin sisters; father William Martin Dreps; Ted Bradshaw; uncle and aunt Don and Nancy Bradshaw; cousins Rene Bradshaw and Shelley Dolphin; and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Disabled Veterans of America; The National Kidney Foundation; and The American Kidney Fund.

Arrangements are being handled by Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, S.D.