John P. Hoefft | Obituary

John P. Hoefft, 77, of Fults, died March 22, 2026, in St. Louis. He was born April 8, 1948, in East St. Louis.

John was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown, a U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of the American Legion in Renault,

We celebrate John for the wonderful husband, father and grandfather that he was – always a strong and steady presence to his family.

John found joy in the simple things — casting a line, spending time outdoors, cutting wood, deer hunting and enjoying the life he built.

We honor him as a Navy veteran, a man who served his country with pride and courage.

Let us remember the way he lived through the stories he told and his humor that always brought a smile to your face.

His watch is complete Lord; we know he is home. Until we meet again.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis Hoefft (nee Candler); children Julie (Daniel) Hanak and Tina (Ryan) Overbey; grandchildren Emily Hanak, Rachel Hanak, Addison Hanak, Danielle Overbey, Marshall Overbey and Maverick Overbey; sisters-in-law Linda Hoefft, Wilma Hoefft, Bonnie (Frank) Johnson and Anne Candler; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Arnold A. and Gladys E. (nee Knobloch) Hoefft; brothers and sister Stephen Hoefft, Michael Hoefft and Ruthie (Ray) Krull; and brother-in-law Stephen Candler.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. March 26 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. March 27 at St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John Cemetery Fund – Maeystown;American Legion – Renault; or family wishes.