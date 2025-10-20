John L. Bueshel | Obituary

John L. Bueschel, 71, of Waterloo, died on Oct. 19, 2025 in Creve Coeur, Mo., surrounded by his family after a tenacious fight with cancer. He was born on Dec. 9, 1953, in East St. Louis. He was the only child of the late Archie and Mary (nee Mauess) Bueschel, who preceded him in death.

John was an avid fan of St. Louis Blues hockey and the St. Louis Cardinals. His passion for baseball was shared with his father and his son.

He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, most people listened.

John could build or fix anything except plumbing, but if you needed something exactly measured, he was the “Go-to Guy.” He loved to travel and fish with family.

He was a retired regional station manager for Amtrak.

He is survived by his wife Brenda Bueschel, whom he married on Aug. 23, 1980; his son Brendan; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; as well as tons of nieces and nephews from four generations.

In addtion to his parents, he was also proceeded in death by his in-laws Joseph and Catherine (nee Smith) Branson; brothers-in-law Richard Branson and Alvin Mehrtens Jr.; sister-in-law Jeanette Branson; nephew Bill Branson; and niece Mendy Mehrtens.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 22 and 9-10 a.m. Oct. 23 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation Oct. 23 at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the family for Brendan’s care.