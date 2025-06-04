John Hall | Obituary

John Hall, 74, died surrounded by loved ones on June 3, 2025, at St. Elizabeth’s in Shiloh. He was born on Dec. 18, 1950 in Hindman, Ky., to Helen Gayheart Hall and Herbert Hall.

John had an unparalleled personality and was best known for bringing smiles to those around him. He undoubtedly touched countless lives with his warmth and genuine ability to connect with others. In 1969, John enlisted in The United States Army where he served as a medic in the Vietnam War from January 1969 to May 1971.

John found much joy in traveling and nature; often spending his days outdoors, camping, fishing, and kayaking across much of the United States. Much of his youth was spent on the banks of the Wabash River in Indiana.

He also enjoyed the simple things in life; playing cards, watching reality TV, creating art, and spending time with his family and pets. Many would recognize him later on in life by his tie dye prosthetic legs; which he received a lot of attention over.

We will always remember John’s kind-hearted soul and the positive profound impact he had on our lives.

Surviving are his brother Danny Hall of Nashville, Ark., and sister Virginia Cox of Indiana; children Jonnette Easton (Warren Madonia) of Denham Springs, La., Lauren Hall (Alex Niemeyer), Jackson Hall and Clayton Hall, all from Waterloo; and grandchildren Hayden Lachney, Morgan Lachney, and Rhett Niemeyer.

He was preceded in death by parents Helen and Herbert Hall; siblings Doris Jackson, Roy Hall, Bobby Hall, Nadine Spencer, Herbert Jr. Hall, Imogene Henry, Wanda Jo Hopson, and Kathy Hall; and numerous beloved pets.

It was John’s wishes to be cremated.

Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.