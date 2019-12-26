John A. Walsh | Obituary

John A. “Jaw” Walsh, 55, of Columbia, born June 24, 1964 in East St. Louis, died Dec. 19, 2019 at his residence.

John was employed at Budnick Converting in Columbia. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with friends.

Surviving are his siblings Bill (Marcia) Walsh of Valley Park, Mo., Dorothy (Steve) Hornacek of Waterloo, Linda Mansfield of Columbia, Ed (Paula) Walsh Sr. of Grainger, Ind., Mary (Larry) Stephens of Marble Hill, Mo. and Mark (Tina) Walsh of Columbia; and brother-in-law Darryl Stratman of Grassy, Mo. He was a dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Shirley, nee Powe, Walsh, Sr.; brother, Michael “Mike” Walsh Sr.; and sister, Pam Stratman.

A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held 3-7 p.m. Dec. 28 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

In following John’s wishes his body was to be cremated.