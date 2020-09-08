Joan M. Lloyd | Obituary

Joan M. Lloyd (nee Goeddel) 72, of Edwardsville, died Sept. 7, 2020, in Maryville. She was born Aug. 14, 1948, in Red Bud, daughter of the late Clarence A. and Margaret L. (nee Meyer) Goeddel.

She was married to the late Robert E. Lloyd. They were married on Dec. 22, 1973, in Wartburg. Robert passed away on June 1, 1977.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved cats, dogs and birds.

She is survived by her niece Cindy (Bob) Corwin of Collinsville; brother-in-law Francis “Pete” Feldmann of Highland; great-niece Danielle (Greg Owens) Carter of Springfield; and great-great-nephew Lennox Owens of Springfield.

Joan is also preceded in death by sister Sandy “Sandra” Feldmann and brother Dale G. Goeddel.

Private services will be held.

Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Partners for Pets, P.O. Box 445, Troy; Highland Animal Shelter, 510 West Monroe Street, Highland;or Highland Food Pantry, 900 Chestnut Street, Highland.

Arrangements were provided by Quernheim Funeral Home.