JLP Homes ceases operations

Columbia contracting company JLP Homes, LLC, is “winding up its affairs in accordance with applicable state law,” according to a legal notice published earlier this month on the Illinois Press Association public notice website.

The local contracting company has facilitated construction of a number of residential and commercial structures in Monroe and St. Clair counties since the early 2000s.

Most recently, JLP Homes has built a number of properties in Waterloo’s Quail Ridge and Columbia’s Ogle estates residential subdivisions.

With the business ceasing operations, any property owner who may have a legal claim against the company has until Jan. 24, 2026, to submit a claim to: Law Office of Van-Lear P. Eckert, 103 W. Main Street, Belleville, IL 62220.

Claims must be submitted in writing and contain the name and contact information of the claimant, a description of the nature and amount of the claim and any supporting documentation to substantiate the claim.

The published notice also states, “JLP Homes, LLC, may proceed with the distribution of its remaining assets to its members without further notice” to claimants once all outstanding financial obligations are settled.

The Illinois Secretary of State LLC filing lists Dale R. Poetker as the manager of the LLC, and Jon Poetker is named as company president on the JLP Homes website (jlphomes.com).

While no reason for the corporation’s dissolution is stated, JLP Homes has been named as defendant in a number of legal actions in Monroe County Circuit Court during the past several years, many of which are still pending.

In August 2024, a Columbia couple sued the company for breach of contract, alleging the company failed to honor its warranty after the structure’s load bearing systems failed and led to “permanent structural damage.”

Ongoing litigation filed in 2023 alleges JLP Homes failed to pay its worker’s compensation insurance premiums, with total damages as calculated by the plaintiff reaching $145,264 plus interest and court costs.

Status hearings for those cases are scheduled for Nov. 3 and Nov. 17, respectively.

Similarly, at least six legal actions against JLP Homes have been filed in St. Clair County Circuit Court since 2021, including small claims filings and suits which seek damages exceeding the small claims threshold.

In 2021, a Columbia homeowner filed a complaint with the Illinois Attorney General Consumer Fraud Bureau alleging JLP Homes “strong-armed” buyers into paying too much for a home by requesting more money from home buyers during the construction process.

JLP Homes then filed a defamation suit in 2022 which was dismissed with prejudice in November 2023 with a notation of an “against” finding for JLP Homes and John Poetker individually.

The company was also cited for three ordinance violations in Waterloo and Columbia for failure to obtain a final certificate of zoning.

Those citations were eventually resolved without the need for prosecution.

Any property owner seeking more information regarding a possible claim notice submission may call the Van-Lear P. Eckart Belleville office at 618- 233-8800 or email vpe@vpelaw.com.

With JLP Homes dissolving, Jon Poetker recently filed for a new LLC with an office address of 3446 HH Road in Waterloo in addition to the Columbia office. The new corporation, JLP Design and Build LLC, was officially established on Sept. 23.