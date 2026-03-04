JLP Homes back in court

Following a tumultuous 2025, the owners of JLP Homes are once again named in a lawsuit in Monroe County Circuit Court.

In a complaint filed Feb. 18, plaintiffs Cody Harvey and Stephanie Lael allege “breach of warranty” against JLP Homes related to the company’s construction of a house in the 6800 block of Triple Lakes Road in rural Millstadt.

A contract was entered in April 2024 for construction of the house which included a warranty and guarantee the residence would be “constructed in a good and workmanlike manner” and “free from material defects.”

The lawsuit states the plaintiffs found a number of construction-related issues which were “confirmed” by a third-party inspection.

The filing lists a number of defects – including “that the home was not the represented square footage,” improper grading and weatherstripping, insufficient insulation and caulking, “damage to doors, substandard wood framing, trim, undersized guttering, cracking in stone, uneven subflooring, uneven paint, foundation cracks,” among other issues.

The filing also states the “home developed damage, including cracking and shifting in the floors, walls, siding, structure and drywall.”

When informed of the problems, the plaintiffs allege the company “failed to acknowledge” the claims and “has refused to honor the terms of its contract and warranty.”

JLP Homes was named in a St. Clair County lawsuit in October 2025 that alleged fraud following the dissolution of JLP Homes earlier that month.

That lawsuit claimed the owners of JLP Homes attempted to hide assets prior to the company folding by illegally transferring properties in Monroe and St. Clair counties to JLP Build & Design, a company similar in scope to JLP Homes which was founded last year by the same owners, Jon and Dale Poetker.

The fraud lawsuit was settled out of court in December.

Dale Poetker is named in the latest suit as a manager of JLP Homes.

JLP Homes has been named in a number of lawsuits in recent years regarding the company’s quality of construction and refusal to honor its contracts.

A separate “breach of warranty” suit filed in August 2024 remains open in Monroe County, as does a 2023 lawsuit in St. Clair County.

The plaintiffs in the most recent suit are seeking damages for “commencing the repairs to their home” in the amount of $30,288 and “further repairs and costs” in excess of $50,000.