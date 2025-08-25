Jimmy R. Davis Sr. | Obituary

Jimmy ‘Jim’ R. Davis Sr., 74 of Fults, died peacefully on Aug. 22, 2025, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born to the late Raymond L. and Geraldine (nee Grosvenor) Davis on Feb. 14, 1951, in East St. Louis.

Jimmy married Sue Grossman on Oct. 3, 1970, at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Belleville, Illinois; she survives.

Jim was a proud Navy veteran. He served as trustee of the Village of Fults and was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ and St. Peter’s Brotherhood.

Above all else, family was everything to him. He loved spending time with them. His greatest accomplishments were being a devoted husband for 55 years, father to his two children, his two grandchildren, and his three great-granddaughters. He leaves them with the best memories, and they will be forever grateful for the time they had with them.

Jim’s great sense of humor was a gift to us all. He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was a fantastic woodworker who loved working the craft shows, where he would meet and greet people with the biggest smile.

Jim is survived by his wife Sue Davis; daughter Jamie R. (Steven) Larson; daughter-in-law Brenda Davis; grandchildren Johnathan (Tara) Menke and Amanda (Nick) O’Daniell; great-granddaughters Maggie Lou Menke, Amelia O’Daniell and Elizabeth O’Daniell; brother-in-law Robert “Boots” (Maria) Grossmann; nephew Jason Grossmann; niece Wendy Grossmann; several cousins, aunts and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Jimmy R. Davis Jr., in-laws Robert A. and Delores M. Grossmann, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Rev. Cory Hartz officiating.

Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Fults.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to be given

to the following: Hospice of Southern Illinois; St. Peter’s United Church of Christ;

or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, is handling arrangements.