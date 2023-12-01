Jewels | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Jewels. I am new to the shelter but so far I haven’t met a stranger. I have loved every human I have met and many dogs too. I do great with cats and am fully housetrained. I would love a new home to call my own. Please come see me today.

Jewels is 4 years old.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and younger, is $300. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family member.