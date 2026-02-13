Jenny H. Spees | Obituary

Jenny Hampton Spees, 76, of Columbia, died Feb. 6, 2026. Jenny was born in Killeen, Texas in 1950. She was a 1968 Cahokia High School graduate and received her bachelor’s degree from SIU Edwardsville.

We lovingly remember and celebrate the life of our dear Jenny. She will be remembered for the warmth, love and light she brought into the lives of everyone who knew her. She had a strong and independent spirit paired with a heart full of love for her family and friends. She had a special way of making people feel valued and cared for, always showing those around her how much they meant to her. Her thoughtfulness and strength will leave a lasting mark on all of us.

She had a strong and loving marriage with her husband, Mark, and together they shared many memorable trips and outdoor adventures. She was a proud mother to her son, David and a wonderful “Nana” to her grand-daughter, Grace. She also cherished lifelong friendships and held many dear friends close to her heart.

Jenny found great joy in traveling and exploring beautiful places. She especially loved spending time in Texas and on Sanibel Island, where she found peace and happiness. Her adventures with her husband Mark took them from the heights of Pikes Peak to relaxing days in beachside towns like Sanibel Island, Fla. She had an incredible sense of adventure and inspired those around her to appreciate the beauty of the country she loved so much.

Her career spanned many paths and reflected her curiosity and dedication. She worked at the St. Louis University School of Medicine in the Biochemistry and Community Medicine departments. In the 1980s she worked in journalism at a local newspaper in Cahokia, where she enjoyed writing stories and keeping the community up to speed on everything from A to Z. She later served as a librarian at the Daugherty Public Library in Dupo and contributed her time on the Dupo school board. She eventually retired from her U.S. Courts position at the Thomas F. Eagleton federal courthouse in St. Louis. Through each role, she touched lives with her intelligence, kindness and commitment.

More than anything, Jenny showed her love for her family in countless ways. She made sure the people she loved knew how much they meant to her, and she gave her love freely and sincerely. Her care, strength, and thoughtfulness have left a lasting mark on all of us.

She meant so much to our family, and her memory will forever be a part of our lives. Though she will be deeply missed, the love she shared and the memories she created will stay in our hearts always.

Jenny is survived by her loving husband Mark; son David; granddaughter Grace; brother William (Bill) Hampton (Fran) of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; sisters Vickie (Jerry) Goodrich of Hickory, Ky., Joyce Penberthy of Festus, Mo., and Myshelle (late Tony) Moll of DeSoto, Mo.; step-brother Phil Roderick; cousins; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved so very much.

Jenny was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Hampton Roderick of Festus, Mo.; stepfather Clarence F. Roderick of Potosi, Mo; sister June Hampton Vaughn (Randy); stepbrother Wayne Roderick; stepsister Sharon (Roderick) Hoock; and stepsister, Barbara (Roderick) Harlow.

In accordance with Jenny’s wishes, there will be no service. A celebration of life may be scheduled for Jenny at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.