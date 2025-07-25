Jeffrey P. Mueller | Obituary

Republic-Times- July 25, 2025

Jeffrey Paul “Jeff” Mueller, 58, of Germantown, died June 30, 2025, in O’Fallon. He was born Aug. 8, 1966, in Belleville.

Jeff worked for Jung Truck Service in Mascoutah. He loved music, gardening, fishing and animals.

He is survived by his wife Natalie Mueller (nee Nelson); children Christopher A. Mueller and Jillian E. Mueller; mother Betty L. Mueller; sister Denise Mueller; stepmother Mary Mueller; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Paul Mueller; grandmother Opal Irene Buss; grandparents Philip and Mary Mueller; and stepfather Ronald Schneider.

Visitation was July 7 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service followed at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment was at Zion Cemetery in St. Joe.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the family.

