Jean L. Lewis | Obituary

Republic-Times- August 18, 2025

Jean L. Lewis, 96, of Red Bud, died Aug. 15, 2025, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O’Fallon. 

She was born to the late John and Gertrude (nee Hagan) Roscow on Nov. 26, 1928, in Red Bud.

Jean married Robert “Bob” F. Lewis on May 13, 1950, in Red Bud; he preceded her in death on April 13, 1996.  

She had worked as a secretary at North County Savings Bank in Evansville for over 20 years.

Jean was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud. She was also a member of the Senior Circle, Red Bud Women’s Club and the hospital auxiliary. Jean enjoyed camping, fishing and playing bingo.

She is survived by her children Linda (Kenneth) Glaenzer of Waterloo and Dr. John T. Lewis of Bloomington; grandchildren Daniel (Sally) Glaenzer and Sharon (Ryan) Breiner; great-grandchildren Trent Glaenzer, Brynn Glaenzer, Quinn Breiner, Will Breiner and Jack Breiner; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers Albert, Clifford “Pete” and Arthur Roscow.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 20 and 9-10 a.m. Aug. 21 at Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Red Bud.

Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud.

