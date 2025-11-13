Jean A. Baun | Obituary

Jean A. Baun (nee McKenzie), 99, of Waterloo, died Nov. 13, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born Oct. 4, 1926, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Jean lived in Youngstown until 1967 when she moved to Medina, Ohio. Later she returned to Bordman, Ohio, for several years prior to living with her daughter Cindy in Wamego, Kan. In 2009 she moved in with her daughter Kathy in Illinois. She spent her last seven years at Cedarhurst Senior Center in Waterloo.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, enjoyed hospital volunteer work and was a member of the Catholic Nurses Association and St. Elizabeth Hospital School of nursing alumni.

She is survived by her daughter Kathleen (Wayne) Broadwater; grandchildren Amy Broadwater, Michael (Jennifer) Broadwater, Patrick Ryan Blanchard, Maggie Blanchard and Eion (Reed Komarov) Blanchard, great-grandchildren Allyson Broadwater and Zachary Broadwater; brother Ken (Grace) McKenzie; sister-in-law Rachel McKenzie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband Robert Baun; children Robert M. Baun and Cindy (nee Baun) Blanchard; brother Thomas McKenzie; and parents Stephen and Ethel (nee Knott) McKenzie.

A private service will be held.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home.