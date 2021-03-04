Jazz | Pet of the Week

Jazz is a pretty tabby with gorgeous eyes. She has been a mom to several litters. Jazz is spayed now and is ready to enjoy life. She is a laid back girl who likes to lounge around. She is sweet and will thrive in the right home. Her ideal environment would be a quiet one with older or no children and other cats to help her feel more confident.

Jazz is four years old.

Jazz’s adoption fee is $100; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.