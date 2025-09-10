Jase Nelson | Athlete of the Week
- September 10, 2025
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School football player Jase Nelson. The senior running back was named the Great American Rivalry Series MVP following Friday’s comeback win at Waterloo. Nelson’s 51-yard punt return touchdown gave the Eagles the lead midway through the fourth quarter. He also had 45 yards rushing and 32 yards receiving on the night. For the season, Nelson leads Columbia in total offensive yards with 254.