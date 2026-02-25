Janice M. Joseph | Obituary

Janice Marie Joseph (nee Whalen) died peacefully at home on Feb. 20, 2026, at the age of 78. She was born in St. Louis on April 3, 1947.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sons Gregory (Lisa) Benn and Ricky Joseph; grandchildren Bradley, Tony, Zachary, Kristen, Nicholas, Kenny and Steven. She was a dear great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to all who knew her.

Janice is predeceased by her late husband Richard E. Joseph; parents John P. Whalen Jr. and Bernice Whalen (nee Dearda); daughter Christine Davis (nee Benn); son Denny Joseph; and siblings James F. Whalen, John P. “Jack” Whalen III, Thomas A. Whalen and Mary C. DeMay (nee Whalen).

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia.

The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be made to: the American Lung Association; COPD Foundation; or your local hospital’s respiratory department.