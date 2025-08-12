Janice K. Lauer | Obituary

Janice Kay Lauer (nee Scheibel), 77, of Columbia, died Aug. 10, 2025, in Columbia. She was born Nov. 5, 1947, in Belleville.

Janice graduated from the Academy of Notre Dame in Belleville in 1965. On Oct. 15, 1966, she married the love of her life, and together they enjoyed a lifetime surrounded by the wildlife in their backyard. She had a love for chocolate and always enjoyed helping others. Janice was a member of Zoar United Church of Christ in New Hanover and the National Rifle Association.

She is survived by her children Nichole Lauer and Matthew (Katrina) Lauer; grandson Zachary Lauer; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; nieces; nephews; and life long best friends Carol Daab and Karyn Moser.

She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Lauer and parents Arthur and Dorothy (nee Flach) Scheibel.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Family Hospice – Belleville.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home.