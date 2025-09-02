Janice D. Muench | Obituary

Janice D. Muench (nee Moll), 72, of Red Bud, died Aug. 30, 2025 at Missouri Baptist Hospital, Town and Country, Mo. She was born Aug. 17, 1953, at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

Janice retired from Walmart in Waterloo in 2018 after 37.5 years of dedicated service, and she was instrumental in setting up the new Super Center.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Floraville, a member of the women’s guild at St. Paul and the VFW Post 6632 Ladies Auxiliary in Red Bud.

She enjoyed eating out – Texas Roadhouse, Joe Boccardi’s and Thai House in Columbia were a few of her favorites – camping, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and boutique shopping with her friends. Janice also loved Elvis and 70s music.

Surviving are her husband of 40 years Charles Muench; daughter Kelly Muench; step-daughter Lisa (Roger Bauer) Muench; step-grandchildren Hunter and Nathan Bauer; niece Ashley (Sean) Guenther; step-niece Jennifer Blackmon; multiple great-nieces nephews; special friends/sisters Cindy (John) Love and Carol (Mike) Raeber, her beloved beagle Lucy; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Delbert and Margaret (nee Saunders) Moll and brother Christopher Moll.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 4 and 9-10 a.m. Sept. 5 at Leesman Funeral Home in Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow visitation Sept. 5 at the funeral home with Rev. Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. Peter’s United Church of Christ Cemetery in Red Bud.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul UCC in Floraville; and Helping Strays of Monroe County.