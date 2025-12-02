Janet L. Mooney | Obituary

Republic-Times- December 1, 2025

Janet L. Mooney (nee Goldsmith), 75, of Renault, died Nov. 26, 2025, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. She was born on Jan. 30, 1950, in East St. Louis.

Janet worked for AT&T, retiring after many years of service. She enjoyed being outdoors, whether she was fishing, camping or gardening. Janet enjoyed painting and crafting in her free time.

Surviving are her Children Bradley (Dawn) Mooney, Tony (Deann) Mooney  David Mooney; grandchildren Christopher, Alec, Ashley, Brandon, Aryel and Autumn; great-grandchildren Levi, Reid, Lainey, Javier, Katalina, Lawrence, Jensen and Aurora; siblings Robert (Betty) Goldsmith, Jimmy Goldsmith, Randy Goldsmith, Sabrina Archambault and Joyce Koch; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Mooney, parents James and Ida Mae (nee Payne) Goldsmith; and sister-in-law Debbie Goldsmith.

Visitation was Dec. 1 at Leesman Funeral Home, Red Bud. 

A  funeral service followed visitation at the funeral home with Jim Jarvis officiating.

Interment was in the Red Bud City Cemetery, Red Bud.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the North Carolina Community Foundation: Hurricane Helene Response.

