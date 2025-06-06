Jane F. Menner | Obituary

Republic-Times- June 6, 2025

Jane F. Menner, 88, of Columbia, died June 4, 2025, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg. She was born Aug. 16, 1936, in East St. Louis.

Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was a very good cook and enjoyed baking cookies, cakes and pies. In her younger years she enjoyed sewing and became an accomplished seamstress. She worked as a bookkeeper at Monroe National/First Bank for over 20 years. Jane was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she was active quilter and a member of the Altar Society.

Surviving are her husband of 68 years: Earl J. “Butch” Menner of Columbia; children, Mike (Brenda) Menner, Mary (Bob) Stephens, Joe (Jane) Menner, Lisa (Rick) Straub, Dan (Shelly) Menner; grandchildren, Kim (Jim) Vogt, Matt (Katie) Stephens, Dustin (Rachel) Menner, Ryan (Mazie) Menner, Kaylee (Greg Davidson) Menner, Sydney (Tyler) Steppig, Jessica (Shawn) Oertwig, Lauren (Isaiah) Gonzalez and Michael (Sara) Straub; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Nancy Dreher, along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Adolph and Charlotte (nee Eckert) Dreher; brother Rich Dreher; granddaughter Julia Straub; brother-in-law Walter (Helen) Menner; and sister-in-law, Marian (Dean) Keim;

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. June 9 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia. 

Funeral Mass will follow visitation at the church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating. 

Interment will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia; or Hospice of Southern Illinois. 

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

John Hall | Obituary

June 4, 2025

Judith A. Vogt | Obituary

June 4, 2025

Michael W. Pulcher | Obituary

June 3, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web