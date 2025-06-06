Jane F. Menner | Obituary

Jane F. Menner, 88, of Columbia, died June 4, 2025, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg. She was born Aug. 16, 1936, in East St. Louis.

Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was a very good cook and enjoyed baking cookies, cakes and pies. In her younger years she enjoyed sewing and became an accomplished seamstress. She worked as a bookkeeper at Monroe National/First Bank for over 20 years. Jane was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she was active quilter and a member of the Altar Society.

Surviving are her husband of 68 years: Earl J. “Butch” Menner of Columbia; children, Mike (Brenda) Menner, Mary (Bob) Stephens, Joe (Jane) Menner, Lisa (Rick) Straub, Dan (Shelly) Menner; grandchildren, Kim (Jim) Vogt, Matt (Katie) Stephens, Dustin (Rachel) Menner, Ryan (Mazie) Menner, Kaylee (Greg Davidson) Menner, Sydney (Tyler) Steppig, Jessica (Shawn) Oertwig, Lauren (Isaiah) Gonzalez and Michael (Sara) Straub; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Nancy Dreher, along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Adolph and Charlotte (nee Eckert) Dreher; brother Rich Dreher; granddaughter Julia Straub; brother-in-law Walter (Helen) Menner; and sister-in-law, Marian (Dean) Keim;

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. June 9 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will follow visitation at the church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia; or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.