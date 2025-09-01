Jane E. Matzenbacher | Obituary

Jane E. Matzenbacher (nee Rodenberg), 73, of Fults, died Aug. 31, 2025, in Fults. She was born Sept. 26, 1951, in Red Bud.

She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church – Renault and a former Sunday School teacher.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years Larry Matzenbacher; children Tracey (Aaron) Held and Gina Matzenbacher; grandchildren Collin and Nolan Held; sister Carolyn (Marvin) Henry; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents George C. and Virginia (nee Hoffmann) Rodenberg and brother Willis Rodenberg.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 3 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. Sept. 4 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church – Renault.

A funeral service will follow visitation Sept. 4 at the church with Pastor Royal Boeder officiating.

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Renault.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Holy Cross Lutheran Church – Renault.