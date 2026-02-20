Jane E. Lange | Obituary

Jane E. Lange (nee Hendricks), 80, of Waterloo, died Feb. 19, 2026, in Columbia, IL. She was born Oct. 9, 1945, in East St. Louis.

Jane was the former owner of Headquarter Beauty Salon.

She is survived by her daughter Kate Spielman; grandchildren Taylor M. O’Connor and Bryce K. O’Connor; stepson Mark Lange; brother Robert J. Hendricks; nephew Ethan Howell; and best friend Shirley Garnto.

She is preceded in death by her husband Norman W. Lange; son Robert S. Haudrich; and sister Kathryn Hendricks.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.

No services to be held.

Arrangements with Quernheim Funeral Home.