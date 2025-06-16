Jane A. Stites | Obituary

Jane Arlene Stites, 94, died June 8, 2025, at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis from complications of a fall at Garden Place Assisted Care Facility in Waterloo.

Born Feb. 7, 1932, in Alton, she was the daughter of Ray Dell and Edna Mae (nee Mitchell) Byers. Jane married James A. Stites on Dec. 6, 1951, in Alton. They celebrated 66 years of marriage before his passing on Feb. 7, 2018.

Mrs. Stites graduated from Graham Junior College in St. Louis and was employed by Alton Memorial Hospital as a lab technician until she and her husband Jim began their family.

She loved her homegrown tomatoes, flowers and playing bridge with friends. Besides raising her three children, in her free time she volunteered playing the piano and crocheting lap blankets for area care facilities.

She was known for her great yard sale finds and for her holiday Jell-Os. Everyone she met became a friend. We give thanks to God for her life among us.

Those remaining to cherish her memory are her daughter Rev. Laura Renault of Hubbard, Iowa; granddaughter Dr. Simone Renault of San Francisco, Calif; sons Roger Stites and Dave (Beth)Stites (Beth) of Waterloo; and grandsons Jordan Stites of Bloomingdale and Jordan Stites of Creve Cour, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim, parents and brother Donny.

A private burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey in the fall.

