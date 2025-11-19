James T. Johnson | Obituary

James T. “Jimmy” Johnson, 61, of Columbia, died Nov. 18, 2025, in Columbia. He was born Oct. 20, 1964, in Red Bud.

James was a resident of Bria Nursing Home of Columbia.

He is survived by his wife Susan Johnson (nee Rayot); stepson Charlie Massie; grandchildren; sisters and brothers Cheryl Hebel, Barbara O’Donnell, Terry (John) Ratcliff and Chuck (Liz) Johnson; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Charles D. and Veranna M. (nee Bequette) Johnson and nephews Christopher Hebel and Johnathon Ratcliff..

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 20 and 8-10 a.m. Nov. 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation Nov. 21 at the funeral home with Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery – Tipton in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to House of Neighborly Service.