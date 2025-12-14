James R. Pace | Obituary

James R. “Jim” Pace, 82, of Waterloo, died Dec. 8, 2025, in Waterloo. He was born Feb. 12, 1943, in St. Louis.

Jim was a member of First Baptist Church in Waterloo.

He is survived by his wife Barbara J. Pace (nee Chase); children Jason (Joanna) Pace, Brian (Dawn) Pace and Christopher (Meredith) Pace; grandchildren Mitch (Molly) Pace, Morgan (Bradley) Barr, Austin (Madison) Pace, Hayley Pace, Reagan Pace and Graham Pace; great-grandchildren Benjamin Pace, Caroline Pace, Harper Pace, Abram Pace, Lyla Barr, Lainey Jo Barr, Kayla Pace, Hayden Pace, Asher Pace and Aurora Pace; and brother Bruce Euel Pace.

He is preceded in death by his parents Euel and Essie (nee Dollins) Pace.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Dec. 27 at First Baptist Church of Waterloo in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow visitation with Pastor Daryl Skaer officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice. Flowers are also welcome and will be accepted at the memorial service.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.