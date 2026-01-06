James P. Lawlor Jr. | Obituary

James Patrick Lawlor Jr., 92, of Columbia, died Jan. 5, 2026, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. He was born Feb. 6, 1933, in East St. Louis, son of the late James Patrick and Gertrude (nee Droit) Lawlor Sr.

He was married to the late Anna Marie (nee Sonnenmoser) Lawlor. They were married on May 14, 1955 in Atchison, Kan. She passed away on July 23, 2021.

Jim had retired from a career at Ameren-U.E., where he began as a welder’s assistant and retired as an executive secretary to the vice-president in industrial relations.

He was a proud member of American Legion Post 581, where he served on the Honor Guard and as past chaplain, and park coordinator, past Columbia Khoury League president, past Blue Jay Football president, longtime baseball, softball, football and soccer coach in Columbia, past member of the Columbia Planning Commission, past Monroe County Democratic Precinct Committeeman, member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Holy Name Society and Knights of Columbus Council 6165. He had served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Jim gave everyone he knew a nickname (and some were better than others), and greeted everyone by that name. He loved and lived for his family and volunteered tirelessly for his church and community.

If you needed help, he was there. It was true to say he could fix just about anything, except a broken heart or the crack of dawn (his favorite saying). We have all lost a good man. Such devotion, hard work, commitment, and honesty are ever harder to replace.

Surviving are his children Michael (Sandra) Lawlor of Columbia, Dennis (Carol) Lawlor of Lake Quivira, Kan., and Karen M. Lawlor of Millstadt; grandchildren Mandy (Curtis) Willingham, Kristy (Luke) Row, Patrick (Amanda Schieler) Lawlor, Margaret (Andrew) Furth, Kelly (Austin) Hannifan, Sophie Lawlor-Sperry and Ethan Lawlor-Sperry; great-grandchildren Lilly and Owen Willingham, Brock and Chase Row, Layla, Chloe, and Theo Furth, James, Eden and Nora Lawlor and Noah and Max Hannifan; along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church.

Interment will be in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to American Legion Post 581, Columbia.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.