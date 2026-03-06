James K. Breeding Sr. | Obituary

James K. Breeding Sr., 64, also known as Jim, George or Brady, was born May 14, 1961, and died March 3, 2026, in the loving arms of his wife at their home in Columbia.

Besides what he built with his little family, Jim was most proud of his accomplishment in the environmental business where he climbed the ladder for the past 40 years, beginning with John Mathes and Associates, Columbia and spending the last 33 years with Robert’s Environmental, Millstadt. In May of 2005, Jim joined Anglers of Missouri and served on the board of directors for several years. He also served as captain of the Clubs Clean Stream Team.

Jim worked hard and he played hard, loved camping and spending time with friends and family at the club or the clubhouse.

Surviving is his wife of 40 years, Tammy Dawn (nee Johnson) Breeding, dog JJ and siblings Edward (Missy) Breeding Sr. and Lisa (Don Rubino) Breeding.

He was preceded in death by his son Jimmy Breeding Jr., parents Earl and Mary (nee Larson) Breeding Sr., brother Earl “Petey” Breeding, Jr. and his mother and father in-laws David and Judy (nee Schinke) Johnson.

A celebration of Jim’s accomplishments in the environmental business had already been planned for March 7. The public is invited to stop by Roberts Environmental, located at 1107 South Mulberry Street, Millstadt, between the hours of 2-5 p.m. to join in our celebration of a job well done.

Private inurnment will take place at St. Paul Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Waterloo Senior Citizen Center.

Leesman Funeral Home handled arrangements.