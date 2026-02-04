James J. Gant | Obituary

Jim Gant, 75, died peacefully on Jan. 26, 2026.

Jim attended grade school and high school in Waterloo before continuing his education in Kansas City. He later made his home in Hilton Head, S.C., where he became a well‑known and deeply respected member of the community.

Jim devoted much of his time to civic service. He was an active volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and a proud member of the Kiwanis Club, always eager to lend a hand and improve the lives of those around him. His generosity, steady presence, and commitment to service touched many.

He is survived by his wife, three children, four grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, A.M. and Mary Gant of Waterloo.

Jim’s life was defined by kindness, integrity, and a quiet dedication to helping others. He will be remembered with love by family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.