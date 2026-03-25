James J. Daugherty | Obituary

James John Daugherty, 87, of Waterloo, died March 25, 2026, in St. Louis. He was born Aug. 5, 1938, in Waterloo.

He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 1334.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Daugherty; children Jim (Kathy) Daugherty, William Joseph Daugherty, Tim (Tanya) Daugherty, Carol (David) Marquart and Jennifer (Keith) Crosson; grandchildren Jamie, Jacob, Chandra, Destiny, Joseph, Raven, Trenity, Jonathan, Macy, Curtis and Samantha; great-grandchildren Kylie, Lilyann, Keaton, Frayas, Alline, Leighton, Jacob and Paisley; brother Gerald (Julie) Daugherty; sisters Doris Hudson, Mary Daugherty, Margaret Klein, Charlene May, Barbara Kleine, JoAnne Hertzler, Elizabeth Valois, Judy Vogt and Patricia (Jerry) Humes; and many nieces and nephews.

James is preceded in death by his parents Charles E. and Elvera (nee Haudrich) Daugherty; brothers Edward Daugherty, Richard Daugherty and Harold Daugherty; and sister Pauline Mollet.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 27 and 9-10 a.m. March 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral hoe March 28 with Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: the Alzheimer’s Association; or American Heart Association.