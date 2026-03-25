James J. Daugherty | Obituary

Republic-Times- March 25, 2026

James John Daugherty, 87, of Waterloo, died March 25, 2026, in St. Louis. He was born Aug. 5, 1938, in Waterloo.

He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 1334.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Daugherty; children Jim (Kathy) Daugherty, William Joseph Daugherty, Tim (Tanya) Daugherty, Carol (David) Marquart and Jennifer (Keith) Crosson; grandchildren Jamie, Jacob, Chandra, Destiny, Joseph, Raven, Trenity, Jonathan, Macy, Curtis and Samantha; great-grandchildren Kylie, Lilyann, Keaton, Frayas, Alline, Leighton, Jacob and Paisley; brother Gerald (Julie) Daugherty; sisters Doris Hudson, Mary Daugherty, Margaret Klein, Charlene May, Barbara Kleine, JoAnne Hertzler, Elizabeth Valois, Judy Vogt and Patricia (Jerry) Humes;  and many nieces and nephews.

James is preceded in death by his parents Charles E. and Elvera (nee Haudrich) Daugherty; brothers Edward Daugherty, Richard Daugherty and Harold Daugherty; and sister Pauline Mollet.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 27 and 9-10 a.m. March 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral hoe March 28 with Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: the Alzheimer’s Association; or American Heart Association.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Christine M. Smith | Obituary

March 25, 2026

Earl A. Fitch | Obituary

March 25, 2026

Robert E. Curran | Obituary

March 23, 2026
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web