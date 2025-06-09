James C. Sirtak | Obituary

James C. Sirtak Sr., 92, of Prairie du Rocher, died June 8, 2025, at Coulterville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Coulterville.

He was born to the late George and Josephine (nee Kacinski) Sirtak on Dec. 17, 1932, in East St. Louis.

James married Georgia Williams on Sept. 3, 1955, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in East St. Louis, Illinois; she survives.

He had worked as a railroad clerk for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 42 years.

James had been a member of St. Catherine LaBoure Catholic Church in Cahokia. He volunteered his time, helping to coach his son’s soccer, baseball and basketball teams at St. Catherine School and also worked as the school’s janitor. He had also been a Third Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus.

James and Georgia moved to Prairie du Rocher in 1991 and became members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. James had been very active in his new community and served as a councilman for the Village of Prairie du Rocher for two terms.

James was a Marine Corps veteran and served during the Korean War.

In addition to his wife, James is survived by his James Sirtak Jr of St. Louis, William J. (Gail) Sirtak of Cahokia Heights, Chris Sirtak (Michelle Miller) of Prairie du Rocher, Jeff M. (Bridget) Sirtak of House Springs, Mo., and Cheri L. Greer (Randy Rettinghouse) of New Athens; grandchildren Mary (Jason) Brown, Sarah Sirtak, Craig (Elysa) Sirtak, Christie Schulthis, McKenzie (Andy Siebert) Sirtak, Ryanne (Collin) Renth, Alisha (John) Yahl, Brandon (Kayla) Sirtak, Stephen (Gabrielle) Greer, Bryan (Jill) Greer, Patrick Greer (Marietta Scarpolio) and Conor Greer; 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son Mark A. Sirtak and siblings Dorothy Forehand, George Sirtak Jr. and Helen Frey.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. June 12 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation June 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Prairie du Rocher with Fr. Sebastian Ukoh officiating.

Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. June 12 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Prairie du Rocher.