Imogene Yarbrough | Obituary

Imogene Yarbrough, nee Fries, 90, of Waterloo, died April 2, 2026, in Chester. She was born Nov. 3, 1935, in Harrisonville.

She worked at the Monroe County Farm Bureau for 33 years, was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo, Waterloo VFW Auxiliary, and former member of Eastern Star (Worthy Matron).

She is survived by her granddaughter Sarah A. (John) Rayfield; great-grandson Easton Rayfield; daughter-in-law Nancy Yarbrough; sisters-in-law Carol Fries and Kathleen Yarbrough; brother-in-law Robert E. Schneider; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

Imogene was preceded in death by her husband Charles L. Yarbrough; sons Bruce Yarbrough and Craig Yarbrough; parents Armin and Pearl (nee Trost) Fries; and brothers Karle (Mary) Fries and Calvin Fries.

Memorial visitation is 9-11 a.m. April 9 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

Memorial service is 11 a.m. April 9 at St. Paul UCC in Waterloo, Rev. Kyle Timmons officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Paul UCC – Waterloo.