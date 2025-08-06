Immigration arrest at courthouse

Republic-Times- August 6, 2025

The United States Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement division was on hand Wednesday morning at the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo to arrest a Florida man on an immigration issue.

Jaime J. Diaz-Vargas, 31, of Orlando, Fla., was scheduled in Monroe County Court on Wednesday for a hearing on two separate burglary charges connected to incidents in 2022.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb confirmed that Diaz-Vargas was taken into custody by ICE personnel due to an immigration issue prior to the scheduled suppression hearing.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Levee ‘devastation’ looms in Bottoms

August 6, 2025

Monroe County to lease Oak Hill

August 6, 2025

Columbia city services on the move

August 6, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web