Immigration arrest at courthouse

The United States Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement division was on hand Wednesday morning at the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo to arrest a Florida man on an immigration issue.

Jaime J. Diaz-Vargas, 31, of Orlando, Fla., was scheduled in Monroe County Court on Wednesday for a hearing on two separate burglary charges connected to incidents in 2022.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb confirmed that Diaz-Vargas was taken into custody by ICE personnel due to an immigration issue prior to the scheduled suppression hearing.