Illinois American Water seeks rate hike

On Jan. 27, Illinois American Water filed a rate hike request with the Illinois Commerce Commission, citing a need to pay for $577 million in new improvements to water service lines across the state.

The largest investor-owned water and wastewater utility in Illinois serves about 1.3 million residents in 148 communities – including Columbia, Millstadt and other nearby towns.

Waterloo recently opened its own water plant at the expiration of a long contract with Illinois American Water.

Under the company’s proposal, the typical residential water customer using 3,500 gallons of water would see an increase of approximately $14 per month, depending on service area. Typical wastewater customers using 3,500 gallons of water would see an increase of approximately $28 per month.

According to the Citizens Utility Board, Illinois American has won $230 million in rate hikes over the last decade – $110 million in 2024, $85 million in 2022 and $35 million in 2016.

The CUB said it intends to fight what it calls a “money grab” by Illinois American.

“It is outrageous that Illinois American Water wants yet another rate hike,” CUB Executive Director Sarah Moskowitz said. “This company – a rate-hike machine – has already burdened customers with three increases totaling $230 million over the last decade, and now Illinois American has its hands in the customers’ pockets once again. The CUB will challenge this money grab, and we will continue to work in Springfield for legislative reforms (Senate Bill 75) to stop Illinois American from plundering customers.”

To contact the CUB, call 1-800-669-5556 or visit CitizensUtilityBoard.org.