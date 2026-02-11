Illinois again tops in soybeans

Republic-Times- February 11, 2026

Illinois soybean farmers are once again the top producers of soybeans in the U.S. 

In 2025, Illinois farmers harvested more than 639 million bushels of soybeans, securing Illinois the No. 1 slot.

 “Despite facing the challenges of low commodity prices, unfavorable weather conditions and trade wars, Illinois’ dedicated farmers continue to produce high-quality soybeans,” said ISA Chairman Bryan Severs. “We are proud to once again be the top soybean-producing state in the U.S.”

In 2024, Illinois farmers set a record in soybean production at 688 million bushels harvested and 10.8 million acres planted. In 2025, Illinois soybean farmers planted slightly less at 10.3 million acres of soybeans with an average yield of 62.5 bushels per acre.

 “Checkoff investments in research and production have equipped farmers with the tools to produce high-yielding, sustainable soybeans,” said Heath Houck, ISA Soybean Production Committee Chairman. “Soybeans play a crucial role in Illinois’ economy, serving as a key export commodity and innovation driver through biofuels and new uses being developed.”

 The runner-up in production was Iowa at more than 595 million bushels produced from 9.4 million acres planted.

