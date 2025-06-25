ICS names new principal

Republic-Times- June 25, 2025
Micheal Crean

Immaculate Conception School in Columbia recently announced that Michael Crean will serve as its new principal beginning July 1.

Crean, who previously taught fourth grade at ICS, succeeds departing principal David Gregson in the role. Gregson left ICS to serve as president of Gibault Catholic High School.

“Mr. Crean, a member of Immaculate Conception Parish, brings 18 years of teaching experience, a commitment to Catholic education, and a creative, reflective leadership style to our school community,” Fr. Steve Thoma, C.R., Pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, stated in an email to ICS parents. 

Michael and his wife Julia have three children: Jane, Patrick and Benjamin. 

In an email introducing himself to ICS parents last week, Crean expressed enthusiasm and a “deep sense of responsibility” in taking on his new role.

“Strong relationships, high expectations, and a shared commitment to every child’s success form the foundation of our thriving school community,” he said. “My goal is to work collaboratively to build upon and enhance the many strengths of ICS and to deepen the ways in which our students experience our school’s mission statement: to provide experiences that inspire, challenge, and nurture the mind, body, and spirit of our students within the framework of the Gospel of Jesus Christ in the tradition of the Catholic Church.”

For more information on ICS, call 618-281-5353 or visit icscolumbia.org.

Republic-Times

