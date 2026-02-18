ICS boys volleyball | Team of the Week
- February 18, 2026
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Immaculate Conception School sixth grade boys volleyball squad. On Feb. 10, the Crusaders from Columbia won the Winter Slam Tournament at St. Joseph Catholic School in Freeburg. Pictured, front row, from left, are Liam Veteto, Luke Sommer, Zane Malamas, Easton Armstrong, Cason Mathews and Chase Mathews; back row: Bob Wachtel, Everett Darr, Luke Thieret, Johnny Sternau, Gus Wachtel, Drew Armstrong, Sumner Mestdagh, Kaid Schilling and Kristin Mestdagh.