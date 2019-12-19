Iconic phone booth being replaced

Harrisonville Telephone Company employee Glenn Maxwell works at the former site of the iconic telephone booth at the corner of East Mill and Market streets in Waterloo on Thursday. HTC plans to install a replacement booth where the former one was destroyed during a vehicle crash on Nov. 25.

Harrisonville Telephone Company confirmed Thursday that the company will replace the iconic old telephone booth at the northeast corner of the Monroe County Courthouse in downtown Waterloo.

A phone booth had been at that location for about 50 years, HTC estimated, until a Nov. 25 crash at the intersection of East Mill and North Market streets resulted in it being destroyed.

Tributes to the old phone booth were shared on social media once news of its demise had spread, with many calling for HTC to immediately replace it.

After reviewing the situation, HTC Vice President of Operations Craig Hern said Thursday that a replacement phone booth will be installed Monday.

“It will look a little different, but it is a regular pay phone and booth just like the last one,” Hern said.