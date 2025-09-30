I-255 work in South County

The Missouri Department of Transportation said that drivers who use eastbound I-255 and the ramp to northbound I-55 in South St. Louis County overnight may need to find alternate routes or allow extra time over the next week as crews will have significant closures for pavement repairs.

MoDOT said drivers can expect various overnight lane closures, with a more extensive lane and ramp closure set for this weekend.

All work is weather permitting.

On Wednesday, Oct. 1, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., crews will close two right lanes on eastbound I-255 from west of I-55 to the ramp to northbound I-55.

On Thursday, Oct. 2, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., crews will close two right lanes on eastbound I-255 from west of I-55 to just past the ramp to northbound I-55, the ramp to Lemay Ferry Road, and one right lane on the ramp from southbound I-55 to eastbound I-255. They will also close the ramp from northbound I-55 to eastbound I-255 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Friday, Oct. 3, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6, crews will close the northbound I-55 ramp to eastbound I-255, the right ramp lane from southbound I-55 to eastbound I-255, and two eastbound lanes on I-255 from I-55 to Telegraph Road (Exit 2).

Only one lane will remain open on eastbound I-255 in that area.

The northbound I-55 ramp will reopen by noon Saturday, Oct. 4.

The remaining lane closures will continue through the weekend, opening Monday by 5 a.m.