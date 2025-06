The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the right lane of northbound I-255 at Route 3 and the ramp from southbound Route 3 to northbound I-255 in Dupo will be closed beginning 7 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

The ramp will reopen by 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, IDOT said, and all lanes of I-255 are expected to reopen by 10 a.m. on Friday.

The closures are necessary to make emergency pavement repairs, IDOT said.