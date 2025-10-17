I-255 lane closures next week

Republic-Times- October 17, 2025

 Weather permitting, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that intermittent daytime lane closures will take place on I-255 from Route 3 in Dupo to Route 3 in Columbia beginning Tuesday, Oct. 21, through Thursday, Oct. 23.

The lane closures are necessary for the evaluation of pavement conditions, IDOT said.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone, IDOT said.

