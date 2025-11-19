Husband charged in fatal crash

Republic-Times- November 19, 2025
Larry Buhler

Charges were filed Thursday in the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s office in connection with a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred in May.

The crash, which happened about 1:30 a.m. May 3 on Bluff Road near Steppig Road in rural Columbia, resulted in the death of Holly Buhler, 46, of Valmeyer.

Police said the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Larry C. Buhler, 53, of Valmeyer, “left the roadway for unknown reasons, came back onto the roadway, overcorrected and left the roadway again, overturning numerous times.” 

Holly Buhler was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Larry Buhler – Holly’s husband – has been charged with aggravated DUI (accident causing death).

He was granted pretrial release following a hearing held at the Monroe County Courthouse on Nov. 13.

A Jan. 8, 2026, preliminary hearing is scheduled for the case.

