Hubert S. ‘Scott’ Raitt Jr. | Obituary

Hubert S. “Scott” Raitt Jr., 81, of Waterloo, died Jan. 30, 2026, in Waterloo. Born on March 5, 1944, in East St. Louis, Scott lived a life marked by dedication to his craft, deep love for his family and a generous spirit that touched many.

Scott was a proud and dedicated member of the International Operating Engineers Local 520 for an extraordinary 60 years, following in the footsteps of his father and uncle. His unwavering commitment to his trade reflected not only a lifetime of hard work but also a deep pride in craftsmanship. Known affectionately as “Scott” or “Scotty,” he left his mark on countless projects and built enduring connections with those who worked beside him.

His legacy lives on in the structures he helped create and the friendships he forged throughout his career. Those who knew him will remember his steadfast presence and the impact he made through decades of skilled labor and camaraderie.

Scott’s passions were as varied as they were heartfelt. He enjoyed duck hunting, fishing and boating — especially as a member of the Southern Illinois Bass Masters Association. He enjoyed gun collecting, CB radio communication – known as “The Whopper Stopper” – and target shooting. In the early 1970s, he even participated in groundhog bounty hunting.

A natural builder and fixer, Scott took pride in home remodeling projects, assisting with school assignments that involved engineering or mechanics, repairing firearms, welding — anything that required ingenuity and hands-on skill.

Scott was a member of the First Baptist Church of Waterloo and lived out his faith through acts of service. Whether helping friends with repairs or lending a hand on a project, he believed in using his talents to support those around him.

No one remained a stranger long in Scott’s presence — he had an uncanny ability to strike up conversations anywhere he went. Every road trip became an opportunity to make new friends in pawn shops or gun stores along the way.

Above all else, Scott cherished being a grandpa and great-grandpa.

Scott Raitt leaves behind a legacy built not only on steel and machinery but on love, loyalty, generosity and connection. May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him and inspiration to those who carry forward the values he lived by.

His wife of 61 years Kathleen (Bivins) Raitt, survives along with daughters Jodi (Don) Doerr and Jan (Jim) Turley of Waterloo; grandchildren Jennifer (Kyle) Butler, James Turley Jr. and Jenny (Garrett Smith) Turley; and great-grandchildren Isaac, Alec, and Finnick Butler.

Scott is also remembered by his sister and brother-in-law Joyce (Raitt) and Rev. Kevin Kerr; aunt and uncle Esther and Joe Rockwell and aunt Gloria Moore, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Hubert Scott Raitt Sr. and Mary M. “Margaret” (nee Moore) Raitt; mother and father-in-law Porter “Pete” and Elizabeth Bivins; brothers and sisters-in-law Richard Bivins Sr., David and Donna Bivins Sr. and William and Barbara (Bivins) Moore.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Feb. 6 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Kerr officiating.

Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Monroe County Humane Society; or Alzheimer’s Association.