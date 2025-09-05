HSS merging with Caritas

Human Support Services will soon see a major change in its structure following a newly announced merger with Caritas Family Solutions in Belleville.

Per a Friday press release, the boards of directors of HSS and Caritas have approved the merger in an effort to “expand their collective impact and ensure sustainable, high-quality services for the future.”

“By coming together, we are uniting two organizations that share a deep commitment to compassionate, person-centered care,” said Gary Huelsmann, CEO of Caritas. “This partnership strengthens our ability to meet the growing needs of our communities, expands the range of services we provide, and positions us to advocate even more effectively for those we serve.”

Programs offered by Caritas include foster care, adoption, senior living services, homes for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and family support initiatives, with the organization aiding over 6,300 individuals annually.

HSS likewise has long offered health and substance use treatment as well as residential supports and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Monroe County area, servicing over 1,200 annually.

The combined agency is set to have a projected annual budget of roughly $62 million, employing about 570 professionals, including social workers, case managers, therapists and direct care staff.

As the press release notes, no major staffing changes are expected to result from the merger, with both organizations working to “ensure a smooth and thoughtful integration, with a focus on maintaining continuity of care for all clients and communities.”

This merger is expected to be finalized by Oct. 1.

On Sept. 16, HSS and Caritas will host a joint town hall meeting for Monroe County residents starting at 5 p.m. at the HSS headquarters located at 988 N. Illinois Route 3 in Waterloo, sharing additional details and responding to questions from community members.

“This merger represents an exciting and positive step forward for the people we serve and our dedicated staff,” said Anne Riley, president and CEO of HSS. “Caritas and HSS are deeply aligned in our missions and values. Together, we will create a stronger, more connected network of support, introduce new youth and community outreach opportunities in Monroe County, and build upon the strengths each organization brings.”

Caritas Family Solutions was founded in 1947. It acts as a nonprofit social service agency offering a range of programs toward its mission to “strengthen the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes and strong communities.”

Caritas services individuals across Southern Illinois from its offices located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, Glen Carbon, Alton and Effingham as well as satellite locations in Highland and Sparta.

Established in 1973, HSS recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. The organization has long provided Monroe County residents with comprehensive behavioral health services and supports.

For more information on the organizations, visit caritasfamilysolutions.org or hss1.org.