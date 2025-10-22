How high can they fly?

Ava Mathews (right) and the high-flying Columbia High School volleyball squad continue to post victories.

The Columbia High School volleyball squad continues to turn heads throughout the state as it improved to 31-1 on the season with another tournament title sandwiched between a pair of rivalry victories.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles won 25-14, 25-0 over Roxana. Yes, you read that right. Maura Kohlenberger had 12 points and three blocks, with Ava Mathews recording 11 kills and 17 assists for Columbia.

On Thursday, the Eagles avenged their only loss of the season by downing Breese Central at home, 25-21, 19-25, 25-20. Mathews had 11 kills and 17 assists, Samantha Spruill finished with 13 points and 17 assists, and Claire Sandstrom had 15 kills. Columbia lost to the Cougars on Sept. 11.

Over the weekend, the Eagles downed Highland, Pekin, Red Bud and Lombard Montini in two sets each and took down O’Fallon in three sets to win the O’Fallon Tournament. Columbia’s win over Red Bud was just the third loss of the season for the Musketeers.

Kohlenberger was named tourney MVP after recording 20 total blocks over the five matches.

On Monday, Columbia traveled down Route 3 to face local rival Waterloo. The result was a 25-19, 25-12 victory for the Eagles.

Columbia concludes regular season play Thursday at Freeburg, then will compete in the Class 2A Roxana Regional against the winner of Roxana vs. Metro East Lutheran on Tuesday.

The regional final is Oct. 30. Other teams in this regional are Freeburg and Father McGivney.

Despite the loss on Monday to Columbia, Waterloo (24-9) continues to play well overall.

The Bulldogs won three of four matches at the Monster Mash tournament in Freeburg over the weekend, defeating Wesclin, Riverview Gardens and Pinckneyville but losing to Nashville.

On Thursday, it was a 25-16, 25-18 victory for Waterloo over Triad.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs lost 25-21, 25-17 at Mascoutah.

The top players this season for Waterloo include Ellie Day, Megan Huebner, Kenzy Koudelka, Ellie Zweigart and Julia Briggs.

Waterloo hosts a Class 3A regional and will face Marion this Tuesday night. With a win, the Bulldogs would face either Mascoutah or East St. Louis in the regional final on Oct. 30.

Gibault (12-13) went 1-3 at the Monster Mash tournament in Freeburg, defeating Herrin but falling to Nashville, Wesclin and Chester.

The Hawks won at home Monday over Valmeyer on senior night.

Last Tuesday, it was a 25-22, 25-22 loss for Gibault at Marquette. Hope Chambers had eight kills and Karmon Grohmann recorded 16 assists for the Hawks.

Gibault played Tuesday at Freeburg, then plays Wednesday at Althoff to close out the regular season.

Gibault will play in the Class 1A Marissa Regional starting Tuesday against Monroe County rival Valmeyer. Others in this regional are Marissa, Lebanon, Bunker Hill, Mt. Olive, Maryville Christian and Pleasant Hill. The regional final is Oct. 30.

Grohmann leads Gibault this season in both kills and assists. Claire Kessler is the blocks leader.

Valmeyer (5-20-1) lost last Tuesday at Dupo, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21. The Pirates play Thursday at Lebanon before opening regional play against Gibault.

Dupo (7-17-1) won 25-20, 25-17 over Cahokia on Monday, getting 11 points from Izzy Mushaney and seven assists from Alli DeClue.

On Thursday, it was a 25-16, 25-22 loss to New Athens.

Last Wednesday, the Tigers lost 27-25, 25-18 to Sparta.

Dupo faced Steeleville on Tuesday, then will begin Class 1A Calhoun Regional play this coming Tuesday against Hardin-Calhoun. Other teams in this regional are Carrollton, Madison, First Baptist Academy, White Hall, Greenfield and New Athens.

New Athens is 7-18 on the season.