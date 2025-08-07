Dog rescued in Columbia house fire

Multiple departments responded about 10 a.m. Thursday to a house fire in the 400 block of Edwards Drive off Lakeshore Drive in Columbia.

A resident arrived home and smoke poured out when he opened the front door, per the initial emergency dispatch report. A dog was removed from the home, rushed to Bellson Animal Hospital in Columbia and then transferred to another location to be monitored.

“It was rewarding to be able to help a local family by transporting their dog emergent to Bellson for life-saving care,” Columbia EMS Chief Kim Lamprecht said. “They were great. They rushed her to the back and immediately started working on her.”

A fire found inside the home was knocked down shortly after 10:15 a.m., with firefighters remaining on scene to ventilate the residence.

Assisting the Columbia fire and police departments and Columbia EMS at the scene were the Dupo, Prairie du Pont, Millstadt and Waterloo fire departments.